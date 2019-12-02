General Motors (GM) today announced the recall of just over 900,000 vehicles in two separate recalls. One addresses a brake-related software problem, the other a risk of fire.

In the first case, the automaker is recalling 550,000 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cadillac CT6 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles due to a potential problem with the software that handles service brake system notifications. An error could cause the deactivation of the vehicles’ stability control function or the anti-lock brake system. GM adds that dashboard alerts could fail to display. Dealers will update the software to fix the issue.

Photo: Cadillac 2019 Cadillac CT6

The second recall impacts 400,000 2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles. In these units, battery positive cable rings may have been manufactured with excessive glue, which could potentially lead to a fire over time.

Under the second recall, dealers will inspect the vehicles to see if there is too much glue or too many other contaminants on the cable rings.

The company has received one report of a fire resulting from the problem, but is not aware of any injuries related to the issue. The problem was first identified by an employee of GM Canada.

Take note that some models are targeted by both recalls.

Out of the 900,000 models subject to the recalls, 814,000 are located in the United States. We are awaiting confirmation of the number of vehicles affected in Canada.