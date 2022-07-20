• GM is recalling approximately 340,000 full-size SUVs.

• The affected models are the 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, and 2021 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV.

• The problem is with the daytime running lights, which can remain on when the regular headlights are activated, potentially dazzling other drivers.

General Motors (GM) is recalling about 340,000 of its full-size SUVs due to a problem with the daytime running lights.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the daytime running lights on affected vehicles may not turn off when the regular headlights come on. If both types of headlights remain on, it can dazzle other drivers and affect their visibility, increasing the risk of collisions.

"GM has determined that the Body Control Module (BCM) software in these models, under a combination of certain preconditions, may not disable the daytime running lights when the headlights are on," the GM recall report states.

This condition makes the vehicles non-compliant. That's why GM issued the recall.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The recall targets the 2021 GMC Yukon and Yukon XL, 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, and 2021 Cadillac Escalade and Escalade ESV.

GM notes that all affected SUVs have the body control module programmed incorrectly. Therefore, all recalled units may have the problem. The problem was discovered by a GM engineer during validation testing in August, which triggered an investigation and then the recall.

GM says it is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries related to the problem.

Dealers will update the software that controls the daytime running lights. Owners will be notified by mail beginning December 19.