General Motors (GM) is recalling more than 194,000 2018-to-2020 vehicles due to a possible transmission fluid leak. The leak is caused by a component of the vehicle's start/stop system that may have been improperly installed.

More specifically, the transmission start/stop accumulator may not have been bolted down. As a result, the transmission fluid could leak and cause the transmission to shut down. If this happens, a loss of power at the wheel could occur, increasing the risk of collision.

In addition, if the fluid leaks on a hot component, it could potentially cause a fire. GM states that to date, it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this defect.

The problem affects models from all four of the automaker’s divisions.

For Chevrolet, the affected vehicles are: the 2018 Malibu, 2018-2019 Cruze, 2018-2020 Equinox, 2018-2020 Traverse and 2019-2020 Blazer.

At Buick, the 2018-2019 LaCrosse sedan is targeted, as are the 2019-2020 Encore and Enclave SUVs.

For GMC, the recall involves the 2018-2020 Terrain as well as the 2019-2020 Acadia.

Cadillac sees two of its products affected: the 2019-2020 XT4 and 2020 XT6.

The recall campaign is expected to begin in mid-December. General Motors will notify owners by mail and ask them to take their vehicle to a dealership to have the transmission's start/stop battery inspected. It will be replaced if any bolts are missing.