Top 30 Models Expected in 2022-2023: The SUVs and Pickups

Auto123 takes out its crystal ball and presents the 30 most notable models that will be arriving in 2022-2023. Today, the SUVs and pickups!

See also: Top 30 Vehicle Models Expected in 2022-2023: The Cars

Just as the automotive industry never stops, neither do we. Here once again is our list of the most anticipated new vehicle models set to debut in the coming months and/or years. As is customary since we started this annual exercise, we have separated our survey into three main categories: Cars and sports cars, SUVs and electric vehicles.

Note that with the rise of electric models, it is quite possible that we will have to modify our sorting method next year. Stay tuned.

Meantime, for the second segment of our 2022-2023 Top 30 overview, we're going to look at SUVs and pickups. Into this wide-ranging category we toss any vehicle that fits, and we note that a few electrified models have weaseled their way in as well.

2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale