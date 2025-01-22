Hal Sperlich, known as the “godfather” of the Ford Mustang and chief architect of that iconic model, died on January 20, 2025, at the age of 95.

A mechanical engineer turned product strategist, he was the last surviving member of the trio behind the Mustang, alongside Lee Iacocca and Gale Halderman, who died in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Sperlich is survived by his wife of 11 years, Dr. D'Anne Kleinsmith. His passing has prompted tributes from across the industry, including from Ford CEO Jim Farley.

Hal Sperlich, during his induction into the Automotive Hall of Fame in 2009 | Photo: Automotive Hall of Fame

Hal Sperlich's legacy at Ford

Sperlich joined Ford in 1957 as a product planner. In the 1960s, he foresaw the importance of creating smaller and more accessible vehicles, in line with the expectations of the youth of the time. He convinced Ford – with some difficulty - to develop an affordable, elegant and customizable car: the Mustang.

Launched in 1964, the revolutionary pony car has just celebrated its 60th anniversary, proof of its timeless success.

Sperlich also played a key role in the creation in 1967 of the Ford Fiesta, the brand's first front-wheel-drive subcompact and a model that marked Ford's entry into the fast-growing European market.

A new start at Chrysler: The advent of K-Cars and minivans

After leaving Ford, Hal Sperlich joined Chrysler in 1977 as head of product planning. At a time when Chrysler was on the verge of bankruptcy, Sperlich was given free reign to innovate. He designed the K-Cars, a front-wheel-drive platform that revived the brand and saved the company from bankruptcy.

Building on that success, he used the platform to create a new segment: minivans. Those compact family vehicles, ancestors of today's Chrysler Pacifica, redefined family transportation and confirmed Sperlich's visionary genius.

An indelible imprint

Hal Sperlich left his mark on automotive history by accurately understanding consumer expectations and launching avant-garde models such as the Mustang, Fiesta and minivans. His influence continues to resonate throughout the industry, and his legacy will live on for generations to come.