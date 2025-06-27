• Hankook launches the ION HT, a tire specially developed for electric pickup trucks and SUVs.

We know that electric vehicles are heavier than gas-engine ones. They require, among other things, tires specially designed to withstand the greater weight, not to mention more efficient compounds to reduce rolling resistance and thus promote range.

As often happens, new vehicle technology forces the arrival of other new technologies - including in the tire manufacturing sector.

Hankook has just presented a new tire by the name of iON HT, designed to handle the special requirements of electric pickup trucks. One example, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, which weighs an outlandish 8,500 lb.

| Photo: Hankook

The custom design of the iON HT takes into account the increased weight of the batteries and the durability needs of owners of these models. The tire inherits the XL load designation because, Hankook explains, it has a reinforced structure that allows it to support heavy loads without sacrificing comfort.

Hankook President for America Rob Williams says that "”electric pickup trucks and SUVs present new challenges. The iON HT was developed from the ground up to effectively meet these, embodying our vision for innovation in the electric vehicle tire universe.”

Advanced technology

Hankook says its tire was developed with advanced friction and wear reduction technologies to improve the range of electric vehicles.

Here are some of the tire's key features, as described by Hankook:

• Roll Lite Compound and Opti Cure Technology: This optimises the rubber curing process, which helps reduce rolling resistance and maximise energy efficiency.

• ProDurable Technology and Opti Tread: This ensures uniform wear, allowing the tread to last up to 129,000 kilometres.

• 3D Embossed Tread and Flared Shoulder Grooves: This improves wet road grip and ensures better all-season traction.

• Robust Shoulder Blocks and iON Clad Technology: This protects the structure against impacts while ensuring a smooth and quiet ride.

The iON HT will be available in Canada starting in 2026, with a choice of sizes adapted for mass-market electric pickup trucks.