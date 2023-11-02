The Dodge Challenger is bowing out at the end of 2023, but fans of high-powered engines will still have the chance to get their hands on one of the car's engines.

Dodge will be offering the 6.2L supercharged V8 of the SRT Demon 170 version of the Challenger. It will be sold through Direct Connection, which sources genuine Dodge parts. The code name you need to know: Hellephant C170.

When it becomes available early next year The fully assembled crate engine will cost a “mere” $27,675 USD. Under the hood of the 2023 Challenger Demon 170, it offers up to 1025 hp when running on E85 fuel. Production of that model, which is priced at over $100,000 USD, was limited to 3,000 units.

The Hellephant C170 6.2L Supercharged Crate HEMI Long Block engine Photo: Dodge

The Hellephant C170 engine features a 3.0L supercharger and an upgraded intercooler.

If you don't want to shell out that kind of money, a version without the compressor and other upgrades will be available for $18,995 USD. Other powertrains will be suggested, including the Hellcat and Hellcat Redeye, which respectively spit out 717 and 807 hp.

As you can guess, the focus will be on modifying existing models, with the necessary adjustments to accommodate these powertrains under the hoods of other versions of the Challenger and Charger sedan already on the road.