Hennessey Will Produce a 1200-HP 6x6 Version of Ram’s 1500 TRX

It was to be expected. Shortly after Ram announced it was developing a gonzo 702-hp TRX variant of its Ram 1500 truck, gonzo specialists Hennessey Performance Engineering made their own announcement, to the effect the company was going to make a maniacal 1200-hp 6X6 variant of the already-mad model.

This isn’t Hennessey Performance Engineering’s first kick at the can when it comes to producing insane variants, but this one might just be a little insane-r than the rest. The beast will be powered by a Hellephant engine, a 7.0L V8 made by the FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) Group and able to generate 1,000 hp.

Want a Mammoth 6X6? Take a number (starting Sept. 4) and buy yourself a lottery ticket: Hennessey plans to build only three of them, and each one will be available for the paltry sum of $500,000 USD.

Hennessey told the Motor Authority website that its team can only build three of the monsters, for the good reason that it has in its possession only three Hellephant engines, the acquisition of which was facilitated by the FCA Group.

Hellephant engine
Photo: FCA
Hellephant engine

The Mammoth 6x6 will feature 6-wheel drive, a new body, improved off-road suspension, new front and rear bumpers with integrated LED lighting and an upgraded interior with leather and colour options.

Hennessey said it will take approximately four months to build each Mammoth 6x6. Pending the debut of the TRX version, the firm expects the completed Mammoth 6x6s to rumble their way to their owners in the summer of 2021.

In Hennessey's portfolio of titanic truck modifications, the Mammoth 6x6 follows the Velociraptor 6X6, based on the F-150 Raptor, as well as the Goliath 6X6 which is built from the foundation of the Chevrolet Silverado. Since their introduction in 2017, 13 Velociraptor 6X6s and two Goliath 6X6s have been built and delivered, Hennessey confirmed.

To anyone foolish enough to ask why it should build the Mammoth 6X6, the company replies, sensibly:

"(It's) just a completely ridiculous idea, which is exactly why we are doing this."

- Hennessey Performance Engineering

