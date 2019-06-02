Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Hershey 2019: Cars You Could Get for Under $10,000

Auto123 revisits the most recent edition of the Hershey swap meet, the largest event on the East Coast dedicated to classic cars... and to some freshly eligible to be considered classic! Next week, we look at the pickups on display at the Hershey gathering.

With over 1,000 vintage cars for sale on the grounds of the annual Hershey fall event, there are sure to be some captivating models for sale. Here are 10 of them that could be had for under $10,000 (USD) at the 2019 swap meet in Pennsylvania.  

See also: The Best Cars at the RM Sothebys Auction in Hershey

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

1986 Acura Integra

Photo: D.Rufiange

Time marches on: slowly but surely, we start to see a lot of cars from the 1980s and 1990s appear at old car events like Hershey. Many are still the property of the original owners, a state of affairs that often translates into incredible buying opportunities. This Acura Integra has changed hands over the years, but the person selling it at the Hershey event had owned it for 25 years - which explains its incredible condition. A reasonable price, too, for such a rare model.

Asking price: $5,900

Volkswagen Beetle

Photo: D.Rufiange

Volkswagen Beetles are pretty easy to find - with over 21 million units produced, they're everywhere. If you're interested in a model, it's its condition (either original or restored) and the value it offers that count. This version was certainly interesting, if you’re a fan of the hippie era.

Asking price: $9,500

You May Also Like

2019 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Finalists!

2019 Auto123.com Awards: Meet the Vehicle of the Year Fin...

Which vehicles will take home a 2019 Auto123.com Award? Our jury will soon be divulging its choices for the Vehicles of the Year for 2019 with the announceme...

Volkswagen Says Farewell to 2019 With Video Marking Official End of the Beetle

Volkswagen Says Farewell to 2019 With Video Marking Offic...

Volkswagen published a video celebrating the legendary Beetle and marking its official end to close out 2019. The short animated clip seeks to symbolically i...

The Volkswagen Beetle, Like You’ve Never Seen It

The Volkswagen Beetle, Like You’ve Never Seen It

We follow the beloved VW Beetle on a trip through time, and shows some of the unusual uses it’s been put to over the decades! As it gets ready to drive off i...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Mustang Mach-E to Debut Simultaneously in Eur...
Article
Honda Odyssey Getting Updated for 2021
Article
2021 Hyundai Elantra
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted Next Elantra
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hyundai Teases the Resculpted Next Elantra
Hyundai Teases the Resculpted...
Video
James Bond Waylaid by Coronavirus
James Bond Waylaid by Coronav...
Video
Polestar Precept Delivers a Vision of the Brand’s Future
Polestar Precept Delivers a V...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 