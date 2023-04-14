Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Auto shows

video: A Small Indonesian Honda Brio Making 400 hp?

Larry Chen discovers a pocket rocket Honda that went from offering 87 hp to 400! Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Larry Chen is an automotive YouTuber who has found fame via his passion for photographing modified vehicles. He photographs everything from classic cars to supercars to drag racers, and is present at all major JDM events. His goal: to discover the next most unusual vehicle! 

In this video, we join him in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he went to discover the local tuning scene, and came across a very unusual car - one we wouldn't even know existed in Canada. This green Honda Brio caught Larry's eye with its many modifications. Although it is not the most typical JDM car, its power would make many JDM owners jealous.

It might be small, but it makes 400 horses
This green Honda Brio is only 142 inches long and 59 inches high, which means that very roughly, its height is about that of a 10-year-old. But this is no toy for children: this pocket rocket has 400 hp on offer, or as the owner would say - "only" 300 hp on regular gasoline.

Note that the Honda Brio weighs only 2028 lb; the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach 1 weighs almost twice as much and makes 480 hp.

The work that has been done on this little Honda deserves applause. The owner spent 3 years transforming the car from a discreet little sedan into a true pocket rocket capable of going a quarter mile in 13 seconds at nearly 200 km/h. This little Honda also went from 0 to over 160 km/h in just a few seconds and all this with small 14-inch tires.

You May Also Like

2024 Honda Prologue Styling Previewed

2024 Honda Prologue Styling Previewed

Honda has shared images previewing the exterior and interior design and dimensions of the upcoming 2024 Honda Prologue, its first all-electric SUV. Expect mo...

Shanghai 2021: Honda Showcases Its Own All-Electric SUV Concept

Shanghai 2021: Honda Showcases Its Own All-Electric SUV C...

Honda presents an electric SUV in concept form at the Shanghai Auto Show. The Honda e:prototype SUV is the first of 10 such models planned for the Chinese ma...

Geneva 2017: Canadian-bound Honda Civic Type R revealed at last!

Geneva 2017: Canadian-bound Honda Civic Type R revealed a...

One of the most anticipated models in Honda’s history finally made its debut today at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show when the Japanese manufacturer took the wrap...

More Articles

From this author

Auto123.com
Articles By
Auto123.com
2023 Toyota Venza
2023 Toyota Venza Review: Justifying Itself
Review
BYD Yangwang U9
A Chinese Electric Supercar Doing Lowrider-St...
Article
2023 Toyota Prius Prime
2023 Toyota Prius Prime First Drive: From Ugl...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Video: Hyundai Develops Autonomous Robot for Recharging EVs
Video: Hyundai Develops Auton...
Video
Video: This Is What happens Inside Your Tires When You Drive
Video: This Is What happens I...
Video
One Million Miles for this 2003 Honda Accord
One Million Miles for this 20...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 