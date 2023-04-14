Larry Chen is an automotive YouTuber who has found fame via his passion for photographing modified vehicles. He photographs everything from classic cars to supercars to drag racers, and is present at all major JDM events. His goal: to discover the next most unusual vehicle!

In this video, we join him in Jakarta, Indonesia, where he went to discover the local tuning scene, and came across a very unusual car - one we wouldn't even know existed in Canada. This green Honda Brio caught Larry's eye with its many modifications. Although it is not the most typical JDM car, its power would make many JDM owners jealous.

It might be small, but it makes 400 horses

This green Honda Brio is only 142 inches long and 59 inches high, which means that very roughly, its height is about that of a 10-year-old. But this is no toy for children: this pocket rocket has 400 hp on offer, or as the owner would say - "only" 300 hp on regular gasoline.

Note that the Honda Brio weighs only 2028 lb; the 2023 Ford Mustang Mach 1 weighs almost twice as much and makes 480 hp.

The work that has been done on this little Honda deserves applause. The owner spent 3 years transforming the car from a discreet little sedan into a true pocket rocket capable of going a quarter mile in 13 seconds at nearly 200 km/h. This little Honda also went from 0 to over 160 km/h in just a few seconds and all this with small 14-inch tires.