Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

2024 Honda Prologue Styling Previewed

2024 Honda Prologue, profile
Photo: Honda
2024 Honda Prologue, profile

•    Honda shows off the styling of its first all-electric SUV, the 2024 Prologue.

•    The model sits above the CR_V and alongside the Passport in the Honda hierarchy of SUVs.

•    Honda vaunts the Prologue’s “Neo-Rugged” styling!

Honda has shared images giving a fairly detailed look at the upcoming 2024 Prologue. The brand’s first all-electric SUV won’t hit the North American market until 2024, but now we know what it will look like outside and in. This midsize model is, by the way, a joint project between Honda and General Motors, and is in fact a close cousin ot the recently unveiled 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Front of 2024 Honda Prologue
Photo: Honda
Front of 2024 Honda Prologue

Neo-rugged styling
We’re not quite sure what this appellation means, but it’s how Honda is describing the exterior look of its Prologue. The idea, most likely, is to convey that the model, all-electric though it is, is equipped to handle at least mild off-roading or rugged terrain. Or at the least, look like it can. But the ‘Neo’ implies something modern and fresh, so not your uncle’s rugged vehicle. Here’s Honda’s explanation: 

“Neo-rugged was coined as the design direction, bringing the harmony of nature’s elements to the exterior and interior of Prologue. This design direction is reflected in details like the panoramic roof and large 21-inch wheels, which give the model a capable and planted exterior. The front fascia is influenced by the distinctive exterior of the ground-breaking Honda e EV model.”

- Honda, about its upcoming 2024 Prologue SUV.

2024 Honda Prologue, back
Photo: Honda
2024 Honda Prologue, back

Otherwise, Honda has replaced the usual ‘H-mark’ badge on the model’s back end with full HONDA lettering in a stylized typeface. It’s a sign of the times, so to speak, since we’ve seen several brands adopt the same kind of straightforward identification in lieu of a badge.

Honda puts the Prologue EV on the same level as the Passport SUV and above the CR-V, size-wise. The SUV will have a wheelbase of 3094 mm and be about 203 mm longer and 127 mm wider than the revised 2023 CR-V.

All-wheel drive will be a standard inclusion.

Interior of 2024 Honda Prologue
Photo: Honda
Interior of 2024 Honda Prologue

Inside, the Prologue will feature a standard 11-inch driver data screen and 11.3-inch infotainment display on the center console. 

That’s it for now, but don’t panic, Honda promises more gradual divulgations of details about the 2024 Prologue in the coming months, so stay tuned.

2024 Honda Prologue, seating
Photo: Honda
2024 Honda Prologue, seating
Steering wheel of 2024 Honda Prologue
Photo: Honda
Steering wheel of 2024 Honda Prologue
2024 Honda Prologue, three-quarters rear
Photo: Honda
2024 Honda Prologue, three-quarters rear

You May Also Like

The New Honda Civic Type R Finally Makes its Debut

The New Honda Civic Type R Finally Makes its Debut

Honda has finally lifted the veil on the next-generation Civic Type R. It all looks very promising, but there's more information yet to come, as we still don...

Honda Will Show the 2023 Civic Type R on July 1

Honda Will Show the 2023 Civic Type R on July 1

Honda will roll out the next Civic Type R on July 1st. The model will show up in prototype form, with a camouflage outfit, on the occasion of one of the stop...

2022 Honda Civic Si Review: Still Worth It?

2022 Honda Civic Si Review: Still Worth It?

On paper, the new Si looks diminished, seeing as how it costs more and offers less power. But those are numbers and numbers don’t always tell the whole story...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2023 Nissan Ariya
2023 Nissan Ariya First Drive Review: Welcome...
Article
2023 Toyota TRD Pro (in Solar Octane)
2023 Toyota Tacoma details, pricing announced...
Article
2023 Toyota Sienna
2023 Toyota Sienna Pricing Confirmed, as the ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds RST Performance version to its 2023 Tahoe
Detroit 2022: Chevrolet Adds ...
Video
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen Crosstrek
Subaru Previews the Next-Gen ...
Video
A Hitchless Towing System? Toyota’s On It!
A Hitchless Towing System? To...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 