2025 Honda Civic Images Shown, Hybrid Return Confirmed

Honda is updating its compact Civic for 2025, and yesterday we were treated to the first images of the model, which features slightly revised styling.

The big news for 2025 is the return of a hybrid variant to the range. Marketing of this model in Canada was confirmed last autumn. This powertrain will be available in both sedan and hatchback versions.

2025 Honda Civic red Photo: Honda

The images shared by Honda show a hybrid sedan in Sport Touring configuration. In addition to the hybrid logo at the rear, it features new wheels and slightly reworked front and rear bumpers. The front grille has also benefited from the work of our stylists, with a more aggressive look.

Honda also promises to fill out the roster of standard equipment, though it hasn’t shared any details about that yet.

The model's hybrid system will be similar to what’s in the Accord sedan and CR-V SUV. We don’T yet know what engine will be used to power the electrified model. The Accord and CR-V hybrids are powered by a 2.0L 4-cylinder, but recall that the now-defunct Insight, similar in format to the Civic, made use of a 1.5L 4-cylinder.

No further mechanical changes are expected in 2025, the 2.0Lr 4-cylinder and 1.5L turbo 4-cylinder huse set to return. We’ll have to wait and see regarding Honda’s offer in Canada, i.e. which versions and combinations will be offered.

That said, the Japanese automaker has said it wants 40 percent of Civic’s sales to be of the hybrid version, so we can expect it to be widely available across the range.

The 2025 2025 is expected this coming summer.

Honda has to be hoping the arrival of a new hybrid Civic will boost sales of the model. In the U.S. as in Canada, sales of the Civic results have been declining since the arrival of the new generation. It's not that the new model is unattractive, more that its price has risen significantly.

In Canada, the Civic relinquished its title of best-selling car of the year in 2022, after 24 consecutive years at the top. It was surpassed that year by the Toyota Corolla, which repeated the feat in 2023.