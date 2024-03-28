• The Polestar 4, presented yesterday at the New York Auto Show,is getting a $64,900 starting price in Canada.

New York, NY - A new player joins the Polestar lineup this year. The Polestar 4 compact SUV will be tasked with competing with the Tesla Model Y, most notably.

At the same time, the company revealed the price range for both the U.S. and Canada. The base version will start at $64,900 in Canada, which just happens to make eligible for the federal and some provincial government rebates. The range of this variant is announced at 300 miles, or 483 km.

In this case, we're talking about a single-motor model offering a rear-wheel drive configuration. This variant will deliver 272 hp and 253 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to accelerate from 0 to 97 km/h in 7.4 seconds. That's a relatively slow time considering the claimed power, which suggests that the model isn't light.

Polestar 4, profile Photo: D.Boshouwers

Switching to the twin-motor variant, you get all-wheel drive, of course, but more importantly, more power - 544 hp and 506 lb-ft of torque. Acceleration time quickens to 3.7 seconds, again for the same measurement.

Range is slightly less, at 270 miles (435 km). The Canadian price for this model is $74,900.

At the top of the hierarchy is another version with two motors, but with performance packages included. The bill will be $87,500 CAD.

Polestar 4, interior Photo: Polestar

On board, we find a 15.4-inch multimedia screen that works with integrated Google and Android Auto systems. In front of the driver, the instrument panel measures 10.2 inches.

The big feature of this model is, of course, the absence of a rear window - a very odd decision indeed. This means drivers will have to rely on the image captured by a rear camera, which will be broadcast inside.

Canadian consumers will be able to order the Polestar 4 from the end of April. First deliveries are expected towards the end of 2024.

Further details will be released as the vehicle nears its market debut.

Polestar 4, steering wheel, dashboard Photo: D.Boshouwers