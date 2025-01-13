Porsche Canada announced sales figures for the year just ended. Notably, the carmaker delivered 10,374 units in 2024, down 2.5 percent on the previous year. Despite that slight dip, the brand saw an impressive rise in sales of Porsche Certified Pre-Owned vehicles with 4,101 units sold, an increase of 16.7 percent compared to 2023.
“The brand ends 2024 by once again surpassing the threshold of 10,000 units delivered. We're ready for 2025, a year that will see the grand opening of Toronto's first Porsche Experience Centre.”
- Trevor Arthur, President and CEO, Porsche Canada
Key figures for Porsche models in Canada
If we look at the performance of the main Porsche models in Canada for 2024, we note that the sports models shone despite a declining market.
- - 911 - With 2,208 units sold, this iconic model recorded an 8.6-percent increase over 2023.
- - 718 Boxster and Cayman - Combined sales totaled 830 units, representing a significant increase for the Boxster (+61 percent) but a slight decline for the Cayman.
These results demonstrate Canadians' attachment to combustion-powered models, particularly in the context of the transition to electric vehicles.
SUVs, meanwhile, remain sales mainstays, but there are notable variations.
- - Cayenne - With 2,949 units, this model remains stable (+0.3 percent), confirming its popularity.
- - Macan - Despite its position as sales leader, the Macan declined by 3.3 percent to 3,779 units.
Sedans, unsurprisingly, struggled.
- - Taycan - The electric model saw sales plummet by 56 percent to just 360 units, while the Panamera was also down, by 11.4 percent.
A promising future with the Porsche Experience Centre
Porsche Canada is preparing to open its first Porsche Experience Centre in Toronto in 2025. Located in Pickering, Ontario, this space will enable brand enthusiasts to experience a full immersion in all things Porsche, thus strengthening brand loyalty.
Trends and outlook for 2025
The 2024 results reflect both challenges and opportunities for Porsche in Canada:
- 1. Electric transition: declining Taycan sales raise questions about the adoption in the short-term of electric vehicles in the Canadian market.
- 2. Classic models on the rise: The 911 and 718 show that Canadians remain attached to Porsche's ICE heritage.
- 3. Increased loyalty: The success of certified pre-owned vehicles suggests a solid and growing customer base.