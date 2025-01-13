Porsche Canada announced sales figures for the year just ended. Notably, the carmaker delivered 10,374 units in 2024, down 2.5 percent on the previous year. Despite that slight dip, the brand saw an impressive rise in sales of Porsche Certified Pre-Owned vehicles with 4,101 units sold, an increase of 16.7 percent compared to 2023.

“The brand ends 2024 by once again surpassing the threshold of 10,000 units delivered. We're ready for 2025, a year that will see the grand opening of Toronto's first Porsche Experience Centre.” - Trevor Arthur, President and CEO, Porsche Canada

The Porsche 718 Spyder RS | Photo: Porsche

Key figures for Porsche models in Canada

If we look at the performance of the main Porsche models in Canada for 2024, we note that the sports models shone despite a declining market.

- 911 - With 2,208 units sold, this iconic model recorded an 8.6-percent increase over 2023.

- 718 Boxster and Cayman - Combined sales totaled 830 units, representing a significant increase for the Boxster (+61 percent) but a slight decline for the Cayman.

These results demonstrate Canadians' attachment to combustion-powered models, particularly in the context of the transition to electric vehicles.

The Porsche Macan | Photo: Porsche

SUVs, meanwhile, remain sales mainstays, but there are notable variations.

- Cayenne - With 2,949 units, this model remains stable (+0.3 percent), confirming its popularity.

- Macan - Despite its position as sales leader, the Macan declined by 3.3 percent to 3,779 units.

Sedans, unsurprisingly, struggled.

- Taycan - The electric model saw sales plummet by 56 percent to just 360 units, while the Panamera was also down, by 11.4 percent.

The Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo | Photo: D.Boshouwers

A promising future with the Porsche Experience Centre

Porsche Canada is preparing to open its first Porsche Experience Centre in Toronto in 2025. Located in Pickering, Ontario, this space will enable brand enthusiasts to experience a full immersion in all things Porsche, thus strengthening brand loyalty.

Trends and outlook for 2025

The 2024 results reflect both challenges and opportunities for Porsche in Canada: