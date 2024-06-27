2025 Honda Civic Hybrid Enters Production in Ontario

Production of the 2025 Civic Hybrid is underway as of this week at Honda's plant in Alliston, Ontario. This comes as a result of the $1.4 billion investment announced in early 2022 to prepare the plant for production of this model variant.

That same refit had already led to the production of the CR-V hybrid SUV starting in the facility’s Plant 2 at the tail end of 2022. The Civic Hybrid is being produced at Plant 1. And as was the case with the CR-V, production of the regular Civic continued while work was being carried out in preparation of assembly of the hybrid model.

Honda Canada vice-president Bobbi Curran said this step was part of the company's electrification strategy, which now involves all 4,200 employees at the Alliston plant.

"Hybrid production is an important step that transitions us to the EV future and we are proud to continue sharing our success while growing with the community of Alliston that HCM calls home."

Honda Canada President and CEO Jean Marc Leclerc cited the company as a “Canadian innovation story that invests strategically in technology and its associates on the path to electrification," He explained that “companies like Honda face much complexity and many challenges as we evolve and transition our business to an electrified future. We've accomplished a great deal so far, but we have more to do to have battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles represent 100 per cent of our North American vehicle sales by 2040.”

The Alliston site, responsible for the assembly of over six million Civics since 1986, is now the main plant for production of the Civic Hybrid and CR-V in North America.