When the 11th-generation Honda Civic Si was unveiled in October, there was one false note in the view of many: Honda gave numbers showing the new model to be less powerful than the old. Which is a rare occurrence when a model is being renewed.

Specifically, the outgoing 10th generation model with its 205 hp could lord it over its replacement, which officially delivers only 200 hp. Honda’s explanation is that the delivery is different and that behind the wheel, you won't notice any muscle loss. So be it.

Some fans were curious enough to poke into the matter further, and now a new video has appeared on the Hondata YouTube channel) showing that the new Si is not actually weaker then the old after all. Specifically, it shows us that the actual power of the 1.5L turbo 4-cylinder serving the model, measured on a dyno, is 222.31 horsepower.

It’s up to you to decide whether to take Hondata’s results at face value, but it is intriguing, to say the least. We should also keep ion mind a broader point, which is that if every engine was tested, divergences with official numbers would likely be pretty common. Still, the difference is significant, about 10 percent more than promised by Honda.

As for torque, advertised at 192 lb-ft, it was measured at 233.39 lb-ft with a maximum deliverable 500 RPM earlier in the rev range. Again, interesting numbers that look promising for on-road driving. The results also showed a more linear torque distribution, which promises up the fun level behind the wheel.

The new Civic Si has actually already been road-tested by some journalists in the U.S.; the pandemic has meant we’re still behind the curve on this model, but we should have the occasion to drive the car soon.

With these numbers in mind, it will be interesting to gauge the impression the Civic Si will leave on us when we get behind the wheel.

Stay tuned.