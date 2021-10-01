Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

The Next Honda Civic Si, More Powerful than Advertised?

When the 11th-generation Honda Civic Si was unveiled in October, there was one false note in the view of many: Honda gave numbers showing the new model to be less powerful than the old. Which is a rare occurrence when a model is being renewed.

Specifically, the outgoing 10th generation model with its 205 hp could lord it over its replacement, which officially delivers only 200 hp. Honda’s explanation is that the delivery is different and that behind the wheel, you won't notice any muscle loss. So be it.

Some fans were curious enough to poke into the matter further, and now a new video has appeared on the Hondata YouTube channel) showing that the new Si is not actually weaker then the old after all. Specifically, it shows us that the actual power of the 1.5L turbo 4-cylinder serving the model, measured on a dyno, is 222.31 horsepower.

It’s up to you to decide whether to take Hondata’s results at face value, but it is intriguing, to say the least. We should also keep ion mind a broader point, which is that if every engine was tested, divergences with official numbers would likely be pretty common. Still, the difference is significant, about 10 percent more than promised by Honda.

As for torque, advertised at 192 lb-ft, it was measured at 233.39 lb-ft with a maximum deliverable 500 RPM earlier in the rev range. Again, interesting numbers that look promising for on-road driving. The results also showed a more linear torque distribution, which promises up the fun level behind the wheel.

The new Civic Si has actually already been road-tested by some journalists in the U.S.; the pandemic has meant we’re still behind the curve on this model, but we should have the occasion to drive the car soon.

With these numbers in mind, it will be interesting to gauge the impression the Civic Si will leave on us when we get behind the wheel.

Stay tuned.

Honda Introduces 2022 Honda Civic Si

Honda Introduces 2022 Honda Civic Si

Honda has just unveiled the Si version of its new 2022 Civic. There are any number of improvements worth noting, but there’s also a slightly disappointing su...

2022 Honda Civic Si Gets $33,150 Price Point in Canada

2022 Honda Civic Si Gets $33,150 Price Point in Canada

Honda Canada has announced pricing for the next-generation 2022 Civic Si, coming to dealerships later this year. With only one version in the offering, thing...

Honda Teases 2023 Civic Type R as It Prepares to Take on the Nürburgring

Honda Teases 2023 Civic Type R as It Prepares to Take on ...

As a pre-production version of the revised 2023 Honda Civic Type R was about set to hit the famed Nürburgring track as part of its testing phase, its maker u...

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2023 Genesis G90
Genesis Previews Exterior Look of the Next-Ge...
Article
The BMW XM concept
BMW XM Concept Debuts: Meet Tomorrow’s High-P...
Article
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX concept
Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX Concept Teased: How...
Article
More from this author

