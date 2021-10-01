The revised 2022 Honda Civic Si variant will arrive at Canadian dealerships later this year, and when it does it will carry an MSRP of $33,150 CAD, Honda Canada announced this week.

The new edition comes with a new design and delivers, according to Honda, “improved dynamic performance, and an even more engaging driving character”. Of note, the model is built right here in the Great White North, at Honda’s plant in Alliston, Ontario.

There’s only one version of the performance-minded Civic Si, so the price list is mighty simple. There’s the $33,150 list price, to which buyers will have to add $1,700 in transport and prep fees. And that’s it, except of course for any options those buyers will want to add on.

Honda also released fuel consumption figures for the 2022 Si. The car will use, officially, 8.7L/100 km in the city, 6.4L/100 km on the highway and 7.7L/100 km combined. Pretty hard to complain about those numbers…

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Civic Si, profile

As previously announced, the 2022 Civic Si once again comes with a standard manual transmission, though it’s been reengineered to deliver greater shift feel and 10 percent shorter throws. There is no auto transmission in the offering. The gearbox manages power from the 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo engine with an output of 200 hp and 192 lb-ft of maximum torque, available at lower RPM than before.

Beyond that, the suspension has been retuned with stiffer springs, firmer dampers, strategically stiffer bushings and thicker anti-roll bars, and the steering system has been updated to improve steering feel.

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Civic Si, front

Visually, the big change for 2022 is a new, more-aggressive upper front bumper design and a rear bumper reshaped to reveal two large oval exhaust outlets. Also in back, a glossy black rear spoiler sits atop the trunk lid. The next Civic Si also features gloss black exterior trim on the mirrors and window surrounds. An Si-exclusive Blazing Orange Pearl paint colour is available, and large 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels finished in Si-specific matte black are standard.

Inside, there are new Si-exclusive Body Stabilizing sport seats with built-in head restraints, and more prominent shoulder and thigh side supports. The 10-inch digital instrument display is also new.

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Civic Si, interior

Photo: Honda 2022 Honda Civic Si, seats