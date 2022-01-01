Earlier this week, an image showing a screenshot of a Japanese brochure of the Type R showed that the new model will offer 326 horsepower. The web went wild, as at the model's unveiling in late July, Honda had not confirmed this important information about the model.

In fact, as Honda often does, it goes with an incomplete presentation and comes back with more information. It's a good thing in a marketing context, but it's also annoying because it can be confusing.

Fortunately, the company came back quickly this week to provide more information about its model, including the official horsepower for the versions that will be offered in North America; it will be 315 horsepower and 310 ft-lb of torque, gains of 9 horsepower and 15 ft-lb, in that order.

The company also revealed more photos, including the interior.

As for power, Honda says the gains are attributable to a redesigned turbocharger, intake and exhaust system. The turbo, for example, has redesigned turbine blades that allow it to generate pressure over a wider range. The exhaust has an active exhaust valve that opens at higher rpm, producing a louder sound.

At the front, the larger grille will allow the engine to breathe better. The radiator and fan are also larger. Improved cooling for track use was one of the main goals of the designers of this model.

The six-speed manual transmission, the only one offered, is improved with new settings. It still benefits from downshift synchronization.

Other chassis data deserves our attention. The front track is widened by 1.0 inch, while the rear is 0.75 inch wider. The wheelbase is 1.4 inches longer. The dual-axis strut front suspension, which is incredibly effective at eliminating the torque effect typical of overpowered front-wheel-drive models, has also been adjusted for this new generation.

The car sits on new 19-inch wheels belted with Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tires. The braking system and its cooling have also been improved. Honda says that in every way (steering, suspension, driving feel, braking, etc.), the 2023 Civic Type R will provide even more thrills.

The design, too, contributes to better performance. The new spoiler and rear diffuser were designed in collaboration with members of the HRD Sakura Super GT racing team.

On board, the occupants will sit closer to the ground, but visibility will be better due to the overall design of the car and the presence of thinner A-pillars. The usual equipment is present with a nine-inch touchscreen for the multimedia system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto apps (wireless connection), wireless charging for cellular devices, as well as a premium audio system from Bose.

One thing remains missing, but that's more common across the industry while waiting for a model; the price.

We'll talk about the Type R when we have that information, and we'll wait for the moment when we can drive it.