2023 Honda Civic Type R to deliver 326 horsepower

When Honda unveiled the 2023 version of its Civic Type R in late July, one piece of information everyone was waiting for was missing; the power figure of the 2.0-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder engine.

That's now known, but no thanks to Honda. In fact, images from an official brochure, images that were shared on the Civic XI forum, revealed the long-awaited specs that the car would offer 326 horsepower and 310 ft-lb of torque. That's considerably better than what the outgoing model suggested with 316 horsepower and 295 ft-lb.

In addition to the power figures from the official brochure, some other technical data has been revealed. We must be careful, because these data come from Japan and there could be small differences between markets. Nevertheless, we learned that the car is announced at 1430 kg, 40 more than the outgoing model.

The brochure also shows the ratios from first to sixth gear, which are almost identical to those of the previous generation model. In fact, only the last ratio is different, dropping from 4.111 to 3.842. The suspension and steering also promise to be improved, which should translate into a rather convincing behavior on the road... and on the track. In fact, Honda recently set a record for a front-wheel drive model at the Suzuka circuit with the new model.