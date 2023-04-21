Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Concept cars

Honda Previews Four New Electric Models at Shanghai Motor Show

Honda's first electric vehicle, the Prologue, is expected next year in North America

Honda'S four new electric vehicle prototypes
Honda'S four new electric vehicle prototypes
Photo: Honda
  • Honda gave a preview of four upcoming electric models at the Shanghai Auto Show. 
  • Two are near-production concepts, two others design studies that foreshadow future plans. 
  • Honda will offer its first electric model in 2024 with the Prologue SUV, developed in collaboration with GM. 

It's no secret that Honda has not been the most proactive company in terms of electrification so far. Nevertheless, it is preparing the arrival of its first electric vehicle with the Prologue next year, a model developed in partnership with General Motors (GM). It is being developed using GM's Ultium platform.

Afterwards, we know that the Japanese manufacturer plans to develop other models based on its own electric architecture. We just got a glimpse of what's in store with Honda previewing four future EVs at the Shanghai Motor Show. 

Honda e:NS2 concept - Shanghai Motor Show
Honda e:NS2 concept - Shanghai Motor Show
Photo: Honda
Honda e:N SUV concept - Shanghai Motor Show
Honda e:N SUV concept - Shanghai Motor Show
Photo: Honda

Two of the concept models are close to production-ready. You can see them in the centre of the image shared by Honda. On the left is another study, this time a cross between several vehicle styles, including a minivan, if we let our imagination run wild. 

Honda e:NP2 concept - Shanghai auto show
Honda e:NP2 concept - Shanghai auto show
Photo: Honda

The press release issued by Honda does not mention the fourth vehicle that can be seen in the background on the right. This time, it's clearly a more futuristic product that takes the form of a long sedan with a coupe style, but with a slightly square cut. Odd, but original. 

Those two SUVs in the foreground are codenamed e:NP 2 and e:NS 2 and are expected to launch on the Chinese market in early 2024. They are part of the second wave of Honda's e:N series of electric models, exclusive to China. They are built on a new architecture dedicated to electric vehicles. 

What is intriguing is their very similar styling. In fact, they are the same vehicle, but with slightly different dresses. The reason for this is that Honda has two joint ventures in China, GAC Honda and Dongfeng Honda. Each has built a version.

Honda has committed to bringing ten new electric models to China by 2027, and then have an all-electric lineup by 2035. One can imagine that some vehicles will be coming to North America, but the company will also offer models specific to our corner of the world. The differences between the tastes that prevail in North America and China are significant.

