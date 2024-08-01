Honda will be making a splash at the upcoming Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance, taking place in the third week of August. The Japanese automaker is reviving of sorts one of the most important concepts in its history, the HP-X.

Unveiled at the Turin Motor Show in 1984, the mid-engined sports car was designed by Pininfarina, and has returned to the workshops of this legendary group to regain its youthful air. The car is entered in a concept category and will be eligible to win a prize at the legendary Pebble Beach competition.

The model, which is about four inches shorter than a Toyota GR86, to give you an idea of its proportions, is only 43.7 inches high, just 3.7 inches taller than Ford's legendary GT40. Also impossible to miss: The HP-X concept has no doors. A Plexiglas roof that lifts in a single stroke provides access.

The Honda HP-X concept, three-quarters rear | Photo: Honda

As you can see, the aerodynamics of this model were advanced for its time. Kevlar and carbon-fibre were used to limit weight. Mechanically, a 2.0L V6 engine with double camshafts and 24 valves was at the helm. On-board screens provided real-time telemetry data, and a GPS system was even included.

This study never saw production, of course, but Honda has always said that it inspired and guided the team responsible for developing the NSX that would appear at the end of the decade.

It's always interesting to see a manufacturer turn to its past to pay homage. It's something too many brands neglect to do, as they often lose their way by trying to move forward, but forgetting what shaped them.

The Honda HP-X concept, profile | Photo: Honda

The Honda HP-X concept, three-quarters front | Photo: Honda

The Honda HP-X concept, from above | Photo: Honda

The Honda HP-X concept, interior | Photo: Honda

The Honda HP-X concept, steering wheel, console | Photo: Honda