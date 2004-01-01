Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Honda Plans More Hybrid Variants, Including of the Civic

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

For the first time since 2015, the Canadian market will get a Honda Civic Hybrid variant. This comes as Honda confirms a greater focus on hybrid models across its lineup in the next few years as it sets out on its path to electrification.

Earlier this week, of course, Honda outlined some details of a massive $40 billion USD investment it is making that will eventually make it an all-electric brand (with no more gas-engine vehicles sold by 2040). But while full-on electric models sit at the end of that path to electrification, the transition will require hybridity in different forms.

“Increasing our hybrid-electric vehicle output is critical to reducing Honda’s greenhouse gas emissions and achieving our goals of 100-percent zero-emission vehicle sales in North America by 2040 and carbon neutrality for our global operations by 2050.”

- Jean Marc Leclerc, President, and CEO Honda Canada

Browse cars for sale available near you

Hbrid badge on the Honda Accord Hybrid
Photo: D.Heyman
Hbrid badge on the Honda Accord Hybrid

And that means making available hybrid versions of the brand’s most popular models. First up this year is the CR-V Hybrid, a configuration that has been available for some time in the U.S. but not north of the border. Our version will the revised new CR-V, and as previously reported the CR-V Hybrid will be assembled at Honda’s HCM facilities in Alliston, Ontario. Later in 2022 Honda will launch the revised 2023 Accord Hybrid, and the automaker says that for both these core models, it’s expected hybrids will make up 50 percent of sales.

Early next year, we should then see the return of the Civic Hybrid to the Canadian market. For now, there are no details regarding the powertrains, product offering or pricing for that Civic variant. Those details should be announced as the debut of the model nears.

You May Also Like

Honda CR-V Hybrid Is Coming to Canada for 2023 - and It Will Be Built Here

Honda CR-V Hybrid Is Coming to Canada for 2023 - and It W...

Honda Canada announced today that the revised new 2023 CR-V Hybrid will be built – and sold - in Canada, starting this summer. That’s great news for Honda’s...

Here Are the Top 10 Least-Polluting New Vehicles in Canada

Here Are the Top 10 Least-Polluting New Vehicles in Canada

Auto123 presents the 10 “cleanest” vehicles in Canada in 2021, according to the handy EnerGuide. Here are the new vehicle models that aren’t all-electric and...

New York 2022: Bigger, Bolder 2023 Kia Niro Makes Debut

New York 2022: Bigger, Bolder 2023 Kia Niro Makes Debut

Kia has debuted the bigger, bolder 2023 Niro small SUV at the New York Auto Show. Once again it will come in three flavours: gas-powered, plug-in hybrid and ...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
The new Genesis X Speedium Coupe
Genesis’ New X Speedium Coupe Concept, Here t...
Article
Subaru Outback 2023
New York 2022: Refreshed 2023 Subaru Outback ...
Article
2023 Kia Niro
New York 2022: Bigger, Bolder 2023 Kia Niro M...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Honda Teases Look at Next HR-V’s Interior
Honda Teases Look at Next HR-...
Video
Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Over by Tornado, Continues on its Way
Chevy Silverado Is Knocked Ov...
Video
The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 