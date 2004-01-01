For the first time since 2015, the Canadian market will get a Honda Civic Hybrid variant. This comes as Honda confirms a greater focus on hybrid models across its lineup in the next few years as it sets out on its path to electrification.

Earlier this week, of course, Honda outlined some details of a massive $40 billion USD investment it is making that will eventually make it an all-electric brand (with no more gas-engine vehicles sold by 2040). But while full-on electric models sit at the end of that path to electrification, the transition will require hybridity in different forms.

“Increasing our hybrid-electric vehicle output is critical to reducing Honda’s greenhouse gas emissions and achieving our goals of 100-percent zero-emission vehicle sales in North America by 2040 and carbon neutrality for our global operations by 2050.” - Jean Marc Leclerc, President, and CEO Honda Canada

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: D.Heyman Hbrid badge on the Honda Accord Hybrid

And that means making available hybrid versions of the brand’s most popular models. First up this year is the CR-V Hybrid, a configuration that has been available for some time in the U.S. but not north of the border. Our version will the revised new CR-V, and as previously reported the CR-V Hybrid will be assembled at Honda’s HCM facilities in Alliston, Ontario. Later in 2022 Honda will launch the revised 2023 Accord Hybrid, and the automaker says that for both these core models, it’s expected hybrids will make up 50 percent of sales.

Early next year, we should then see the return of the Civic Hybrid to the Canadian market. For now, there are no details regarding the powertrains, product offering or pricing for that Civic variant. Those details should be announced as the debut of the model nears.