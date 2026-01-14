Honda Creates New H Logo for its EVs, Hybrids

Honda has come up with a redesigned ‘H’ logo that it will use on its all-electric and hybrid models, starting in 2027.

In case it wasn’t obvious from looking at it (it’s not), the carmaker explains that the new H “symbolizes openness and change in a new world with EV and AI integration. The logo’s design is minimalist, skewing wider than before and evoking with its top part “two outstretched hands”, according to Honda. Also notable is the absence of the slightly rounded four-sided frame of the current logo.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

| Photo: Honda

Honda has bigger plans for the new H logo. The auto giant will expand the use of the new H mark to “represent Honda automobile business as a whole, including not only automobile products but other customer touchpoints such as dealership locations, communication initiatives and automobile motorsports activities. “

Given all that, it does beg the question as to why Honda is not, at present, planning to stick the new badging on its gas-engine models. The answer to that isn't spelled out, but new reports indicate the new logo will eventually find its way onto the fronts and/or backs of gas-engine Hondas as well. Eventually.

| Photo: Honda

This is the fifth iteration of the H logo since it first debuted back in 1963. The 1981 update coincided with the period when Honda first set about implanting itself in North America. The current, thick-bordered H badge dates from 1991, with a small tweak coming in 2001.