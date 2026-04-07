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Honda Extends Warranty on Certain Models in Europe

The Honda logo | Photo: D.Boshouwers
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Germain Goyer
 By lengthening the period of warranty protection, Honda aims to bolster its image regarding reliability.

Honda is extending its new-vehicle warranty on certain models for the European market.

Just as in Canada, new Honda vehicles there are covered by a three-year warranty. In terms of mileage, the warranty was already more favourable in Europe, with coverage for up to 100,000 km, compared to 60,000 km in Canada.

According to Honda's latest announcement for the European market, the warranty will now be extended to 8 years or 160,000 km.

To decision to extend warranty protection is clearly an attempt by Honda to burnish its image regarding reliability. Honda would say it clearly demonstrates the manufacturer's confidence in its products.

The new warrant coverage from the Japanese automaker is available in several European countries: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Spain, France, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Czechia, the UK, Slovakia, Sweden and Switzerland.

Although the announcement dates to April 2, all new vehicles sold since March 1 benefit from the longer new warranty.

There’s a condition
For owners to remain eligible for the manufacturer's warranty extension, Honda is requiring one important condition be met. Maintenance be performed within the brand's dealer network. The manufacturer also requires that original parts and oil be used during servicing.

What about Canada?
At the time of writing, we were awaiting a response from the Public Relations Director of Honda Canada to find out if the manufacturer intends to review warranty coverage for our market.

Recall that Stellantis recently got this ball rolling in Canada with the announcement that it will now offer a 10-year, 160,000-km warranty on new Ram trucks.

Germain Goyer
Germain Goyer
Automotive expert
Germain Goyer is an automotive journalist with over ten years of experience. He is a contributor to L'Annuel de l'automobile and AutoMédia magazine and hosts the weekly segment "Aujourd'hui dans ma Grosse Brune." He also contributes to the family business, Autos-Suggestions.

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