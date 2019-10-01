Pricing and details for Canada are now available for the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

The Hyundai Sonata has been completely redesigned for the year 2020, and we got a first look at it at last spring’s New York Auto Show, followed by the media presentation last fall. Now, we're preparing for its arrival on the North American market.

Read our First Drive of the 2020 Hyundai Sonata

As is customary just before the debut of a model in our market, prices and details have just been unveiled.

The offer will start at $26,999 with the Preferred variant. This version will be unique in being offered with a 2.5L, 4-cylinder engine. The other trim levels, namely the Preferred Sport, Luxury and Ultimate versions, will all be powered by a 1.6L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine.

An 8-speed automatic transmission will be the gearbox of choice in all trim levels.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The tech

The new Sonata is packed with the latest must-have features and technologies, for example a camera-based blind spot system that shows an image of the vehicle's flanks when the driver signals to make a lane change or a turn. The image appears in the centre of the digital instrument gauge, much like we’ve seen in the automaker’s new Palisade SUV.

The technology isn't exactly new - Honda pioneered it with the LaneWatch system – but it’s a positive development to see it finally expand to other product offerings.

It will also be possible to move your Sonata around in a restricted area without even having to climb in. Remote Parking Assist (RSPA) allows users to move the car forward or backward using controls built into the model's key fob. Ideal for when you’re stuck in a tight parking space...

As well, the 2020 Sonata gets an updated version of the brand's multimedia system, already one of the most user-friendly in the industry. The high-definition display (of 1280 X 720 pixels) will please many, especially as the screen can also be split into three parts.

The Sonata will also offer an automatic speed reduction feature when taking a tighter curve on the highway, all via its intelligent cruise control. Quite frankly, we could do without it. Can we please be allowed to drive?

Hyundai has not provided full details on what’s included in each trim, but hopefully certain elements can be left to the more upscale variants, so that buyers won't have forced upon them advanced technological or safety features that they don't necessarily want.

For the rest, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, tri-zone automatic climate control and forward collision and pedestrian avoidance system are also part of the Sonata package for 2020.

In terms of pricing for each trim, here's what it looks like:

Preferred: $26,999

Preferred Sport: $31,299

Luxury: $35,999

Ultimate: $38,599