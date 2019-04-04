We reported last week on a recall of Kia Sedona vans over a risk of fire caused by a potential fuel leak. Now it’s sister company Hyundai’s turn to announce a recall over the same issue. In this case the recall affects 13,552 2013-2014 Hyundai Sonata models built assembled between November 2012 and January 2014 for the Canadian market.

Hyundai is issuing a recall over the same problem in the United States, where 207,000 Sonatas are affected. The Korean automaker did not divulge how many models are affected worldwide.

The problem involves the low-pressure fuel hose, which can crack over time due to the heat generated in the engine compartment. If that leads to a fuel leak, it raises the risk of a fire. This is according to a document produced by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the American equivalent of Transport Canada.

Users of these vehicles may also detect an odour of gasoline as a result of the issue. Kia’s recall last week made mention of owners reporting noticing gas smells from their vehicle.

At this point Hyundai is still looking for a solution to the issue. The automaker says that it "believes the material used to produce the fuel feed line might be more susceptible to heat under certain vehicle operating conditions".

That seems a classic case of stating the obvious, and it doesn’t in itself contain a solution.

Hyundai says it is continuing to study the potential causes of the problem.

“We’re working to develop the fix as soon as possible,” wrote company spokesperson Michael Stewart in an email to Automotive News.

He added that “owners can continue driving these vehicles. We are not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries related to this condition.”

Hyundai informed the NHTSA of the safety recall on February 28. Dealers and owners in the U.S. will be notified by April 24; Hyundai Canada has not yet announced when it will follow suit.

The maker of the component identified in the new recall of 2013-2014 Hyundai Sonatas has been identified as Hanil Tube USA of Tallassee, Alabama.