Hyundai Aims to Build 30,000 Humanoid Robots Annually

At CES in Las Vegas this week, Hyundai Motor Group unveiled a major strategy in robotics and artificial intelligence. The Korean manufacturer confirmed it plans to deploy Atlas humanoid robots, developed by Boston Dynamics, starting in 2028 at its industrial complex in Savannah, Georgia.

That will require building those robots, of course. Hyundai plans to implement a production system capable of delivering up to 30,000 robots per year, positioning the company among the first manufacturers to industrialize that type of machinery on a large scale.

| Photo: Hyundai

Atlas: The next-generation factory robot

Presented in its production version in Las Vegas, the Atlas robot is designed to perform part sequencing and material handling tasks in factories. Equipped with advanced rotary joints and sophisticated sensors, it can learn new roles through AI.

Human-sized, Atlas is capable of lifting up to 50 kg. It is water- and weather-resistant and can operate in a temperature range from -20°C to 40°C. Hyundai says the robots can even be hosed down after a shift in a dusty environment.

| Photo: Hyundai

Towards the "software-defined factory"

Hyundai intends to integrate Atlas into what it calls a "software-defined factory." In this model, data and software orchestrate the entire manufacturing process to optimize robot decision-making.

The manufacturer will establish a Robot Metaplant Application Center in the U.S. this year to train the humanoids. By 2028, they will be trained for repetitive tasks before tackling complex assembly starting around 2030.

A $5 trillion market

According to Morgan Stanley, the global market for humanoid robots could reach $5 trillion USD by 2050, with over a billion units in operation. The average unit price is expected to be around $150,000 by 2028, at which time Hyundai plans to launch mass production.

Tesla, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are already working on similar projects, confirming that the automotive industry will be at the heart of this new industrial revolution.

Subscription over purchase

Hyundai plans to market Atlas as "robotics-as-a-service." That formula will include maintenance, software updates, hardware scaling and remote monitoring. It will limit initial costs for companies while reducing the risks associated with technological obsolescence.