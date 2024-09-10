Hyundai's N division is synonymous with performance. We saw just how capable it was of blowing minds with the first gasoline-powered models it offered, the Veloster N, Kona N and Elantra N. It also showed do with an all-electric format, with the Ioniq 5 N SUV. That model’s level of performance stunned everyone who got behind the wheel.

The automaker now has another all-electric N version in development. This time it’s the Ioniq 6 sedan getting the n treatment. And it’s already been seen in on-road testing.

Obviously, once a formula of this kind has been set up, it’s relatively easy for a manufacturer to reproduce it with other models.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

We can't share the spy shots captured by photographers (hint: they're easy to find online), but we can tell you they show the camouflaged Ioniq 6 with performance enhancements in action near Germany's famous Nürburgring circuit.

Among the changes visible on the car are wheel arches modified to fit a wider track, a more powerful braking system with front discs that practically furnish the 20-inch rims fitted to the vehicle, and a fixed rear spoiler.

The Ioniq 6 already offers 320 hp thanks to two engines and all-wheel drive. The Ioniq 5 N SUV develops 600 hp, peaking at 641. We can expect the same kind of performance from the sedan, except that its handling is likely to be grippier due to its lower centre of gravity compared to the Ioniq 5.

Weight between the two vehicles is very similar, however, even if the sedan is a tad heavier than the SUV.

With an Ioniq 6 N, you can expect to find the same elements as with the SUV, for example the N e-shift function that simulates the feel of gear changes, the N Active Sound+ device that offers electronic tones that reproduce the effect of a vehicle with a gasoline engine, and the N Pedal function that applies negative torque through the powertrain to put more weight on the front wheels to aid handling.

Hyundai has yet to even confirm an Ioniq 6 N, but a 2025 debut as a 2026 model is likely if the vehicle goes into production.

Hyundai's N division is on fire, and it hasn't finished surprising us. Nor has it finished offering us gasoline-powered versions, by the way. Those variants could be electrified, however. Hyundai said in August that new hybrid powertrains were in the pipeline, some of which could be used with an N-badged vehicle.