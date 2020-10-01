Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Hyundai Shows New Logo for the Social Distancing Era, and Extends Warranties

The onset of the coronavirus crisis has introduced, with a bang, a new term into the popular vocabulary: social distancing. Health experts and (most) governments agree that it is the single most effective way to slow the spread of the virus.

We’ve seen a number of automakers take steps to encourage social distancing, ranging from suspending production at their factories, cancelling launch events and auto shows, shutting car dealerships and… modifying their logos.

We’ve previously shared the new creations published by Volkswagen and Audi, for example.

You can add Hyundai to the list. The Korean automaker posted a temporary new logo on Twitter designed to encourage the practice of social distancing.  The logo shows two elbows approaching a touch in lieu of a handshake; they form the inside of the company’s stylized H.

More concretely, Hyundai has also announced measures designed to help its clientele. Warranties of vehicles with coverage set to expire will be extended until June 30, 2020. The measure affects around 1.21 million vehicles.

The manufacturer announced previously that its brands will cover up to six car payments for those who lose their jobs because of the coronavirus. Hyundai Canada has confirmed that interest rates on those extensions will be the same as the original contract.

Audi's temporary logo
Photo: Audi
Audi's temporary logo
Volkswagen's temporary logo
Photo: Volkswagen
Volkswagen's temporary logo
Mercedes-Benz's temporary logo
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz's temporary logo

