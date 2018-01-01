Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Technology

Hyundai Looking at UV Light System for Disinfecting Cars

The ability of ultraviolet light (UVs) to kill viruses has unsurprisingly placed it on the front lines in the fight against the novel coronavirus. The Hyundai Group has just announced it’s looking at the possibility of using UV light to disinfect the interiors of tis vehicles. Simple dome lights could become a useful tool in the fight against Covid-19.

“HMG is about to use UV light sterilization technology on their vehicles,” reads a recent announcement posted on the automaker’s website. What’s more, “HMG is planning to develop an interior cabin light that also contains a sterilization feature.” A ceiling-mounted device could for example “sterilize the seats, floor mats, dashboard, and the steering wheel all at the same time."

See also: Coronavirus: How to Clean Your Car Interior Properly

In addition to making use of UV light, the company says it’s also looking at ways to remove pathogens in the air of the cabin.

It’s important to keep in mind that UV light is actually dangerous for human skin. Any system would therefore only be active and in use when there are no occupants in the vehicle.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2019 Hyundai Tucson, interior
Photo: D.Boshouwers
2019 Hyundai Tucson, interior

The use of UV lighting to reduce pathogens dates back to the 1930s if not earlier, according to a recent report by the New York Times. At that time the technology was used successfully inside school buildings in Philadelphia. More recently, UV lighting has been harnessed to disinfect surfaces in public areas such as subway cars and hospital operating rooms.

Hyundai did not advance a possible timeline for having the technology in its vehicles, but given the current situation, such a project may well find itself skipping the queue and being made a top priority.

This news brings to mind a round table discussion Auto123 attended with representatives from Nissan Canada back at the beginning of the outbreak. We were told to expect a number of new technological advances to come out of the fight against Covid-19.

Hyundai just gave us an example.

You May Also Like

Hyundai Shows New Logo for the Social Distancing Era, and Extends Warranties

Hyundai Shows New Logo for the Social Distancing Era, and...

Hyundai has shown a modified version of its logo to encourage social distancing. The company is also taking more-concrete measures extending warranty coverag...

Coronavirus: More Assembly Plants Going Idle in North America

Coronavirus: More Assembly Plants Going Idle in North Ame...

Several more automakers have announced they are shutting down production at North American assembly plants in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Most of t...

Kia Canada to Cover First Six payments On Purchase of New Vehicle

Kia Canada to Cover First Six payments On Purchase of New...

Predictably, we’re starting to see the first of likely numerous seductive offers from automakers. To give you an idea, Kia's aggressive offer includes coveri...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Kia Imagine concept
Kia Working on Taycan-like 800-Volt Capacity ...
Article
A Ford F-350
Vehicles of the Caribbean: The Islands of Aru...
Article
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class?
New Mercedes-Benz S-Class Revealed Unofficially
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at the Wheel of an SUV
5-Year-Old Driver Stopped at ...
Video
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Meet the World’s Fastest Tractor
Video
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeback Will Have to Wait
GMC Hummer EV: the Big Comeba...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 