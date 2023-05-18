Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
N Vision 74: Hyundai Kills Rumour of Production Version

For now, Hyundai has no further plans for the concept

•    Hyundai says it has no plans for a production version of the N Vision 74 concept - rumours be darned.

•    First shown in LA last year, the prototype features a design inspired by the 1974 Pony concept.

•    Now let’s hope that at least some of its design elements make their way to future Hyundai models.

Since its presentation at the Los Angeles Auto Show last November, there’s been much hoping for a continuation of the N Vision 74 concept, a model inspired by the 1974 Pony prototype. 

So much so that speculation about a possible production model has been persistent. Even if it was possible, it remained unlikely in the current context. This Hyundai chose to put an end to the rumours that had a production version N Vision 74 concept greenlit. Those rumours, based on a SoutH koren media report, were serious enough that there was even mention of a Pony Day , on which the car would be shown. 

Hyundai N Vision 74 at the 2023 Toronto Auto Show
Photo: D.Heyman

Alas, no. “There is no plan to mass-produce the Pony Coupe, and there is no Pony Day event planned,” said a company representative in South Korea. A U.S. spokesperson added this, as reported by Carscoops: “We are aware of media speculations on the potential commercial production of the N Vision 74 rolling lab development model…. we currently have no plan for a commercial production of the Pony Coupe Concept.”

At least that’s clear. 

This doesn't mean that the company won't use its design study and some of the design elements introduced with it for a future all-electric production model. It would make little sense for the company not to, considering the appeal of the N Vision 74 design.

