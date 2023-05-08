Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Hyundai N Vision 74: a production version soon?

The study's design is inspired by the 1974 Pony concept Automotive columnist: , Updated:

Rear light of the Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Rear light of the Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Photo: D.Boshouwers

•    Hyundai will soon announce a production version of its N Vision 74 concept.

•    This is according to South Korean outlet Money Today.

•    The N Vision 74 concept was presented in Los Angeles last November.

At the Los Angeles Auto Show last November, Hyundai unveiled the production version of its Ioniq 6, a spectacular EV that has already won several awards. Yet, it wasn't the Ioniq 6 that caught most of the attention at the Hyundai stand.

The star of that car show for Hyundai was a concept with a retro-modern design. The Hyundai N Vision 74 served to highlight the automaker's heritage, as well as a certain design that inspired the famous DeLorean from a certain movie trilogy. The styling also incorporated elements of Hyundai's Pony concept. That concept debuted, you may have already guessed, in 1974.  

The new design study shown in Los Angeles features a hydrogen-based powertrain. It’s not clear that a production version will go in the same direction. Several question marks remain. However, a new report out of South Korea indicates that a production version could be available sooner than we think. The report points to the model making its debut on May 27, 2023, during an event called “Pony Day”, set to take place at Hyundai's design studio in Seoul, South Korea.

Profile of the Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Profile of the Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Photo: D.Boshouwers

The report is by South Korean outlet Money Today, which does not cite its sources. Hyundai has not commented on the information and it has yet to confirm any plans to build the N Vision 74 concept. However, some executives have already expressed support for a production coupe based on the prototype. Till Wartenberg, Hyundai's vice president of N-brand management and motorsports, said earlier this year that he personally wants to see the vehicle produced, despite the pitfalls involved; “If we could see this vehicle actually on the market and people would buy it, I would be very happy.”

See also: Hyundai N Vision 74: Could a Production Version of the Concept Be in the Cards?

Of course, several stars have to align to make it all happen. Wanting to produce a new model and deciding to do so while making the exercise a success are very different things. Market demand, price and production feasibility are all factors that companies must consider before greenlighting a new model.

Money Today claims that the design of the production version would be entrusted to Fabrizio Giugiaro, the son of Giorgetto Giugiaro, the man who designed the 1974 Pony concept. Obviously, we can expect a more streamlined model than the flashy concept seen in November, but it will be interesting to see what is kept with a production version.

This is still pure speculation, but the good news is that we'll know soon enough whether Money Today’s report is… on the money - May 27 is less than three weeks away.

Spoiler of the Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Spoiler of the Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept
Photo: D.Boshouwers

