During its Next-Gen Hybrid System Tech Day event, Hyundai Motor Group unveiled a brand-new hybrid powertrain that features a dual-motor transmission — a first for the brand — and aims to significantly improve fuel economy while enhancing the overall performance of vehicles.

Two electric motors to double efficiency

The new system combines two electric motors integrated into the transmission. The P1 motor handles the internal combustion engine's starting and power generation, while the P2 motor provides vehicle propulsion and energy recovery during braking. As per Hyundai, the architecture translates into a 45-percent improvement in fuel economy and a 19-percent increase in maximum power compared to equivalent internal combustion engines.

A 329-hp hybrid Palisade to lead the way

The first model to receive the system is the Hyundai Palisade 2.5L turbo hybrid. It develops 329 hp and 339 lb-ft of torque, with a combined fuel consumption of only 7.1L/100 km. Compared to the classic 2.5L turbo gasoline engine, torque increases by 9 percent, while offering impressive energy efficiency of 14.1 km/litre.

The new system promises a 45-percent gain in energy efficiency and improved performance. | Photo: Hyundai

An intelligent transmission at the heart of the system

Thanks to the Active Shift Control logic, the P1 motor optimizes gear changes and creates smoother transitions between electric and thermal modes. The intelligent system also enhances driving pleasure and the responsiveness of the powertrain, promises Hyundai.

Advanced electrification technologies for the entire range

Hyundai has also developed a whole suite of onboard technologies to maximize dynamic behavior and comfort:

• e-AWD (electric all-wheel drive)

• e-VMC 2.0 (vehicle motion control)

• e-Handling 2.0

• e-EHA 2.0 (electrified evasive handling assist)

• e-Ride 2.0 (ride comfort optimization)

V2L and Stay Mode

The system also integrates practical features like Stay Mode, which allows the vehicle to maintain air conditioning and multimedia systems active for one hour when stationary, using only the battery. The V2L (Vehicle-to-Load) function, meanwhile, can deliver up to 3.6 kW of power for external devices — even when the engine is off.

Technology soon to be deployed at Kia and Genesis

Hyundai plans to deploy its new hybrid system in several upcoming models under the Hyundai and Kia banners, covering the compact, mid-size, large and luxury segments. The group's number of hybrid powertrains will thus increase from three to five, with production of the hybrid Palisade already underway.

A rear-wheel-drive version of the 2.5L hybrid is planned for 2026, and the group plans to start integrating it in Genesis models shortly thereafter.

| Photo: Hyundai