With all the noise regarding tariffs and such, some notable accomplishments are going almost unnoticed - like Hyundai taking two AJAC Vehicle of the Year awards out of four for 2025.

At the recent Montreal Auto Show, the AJAC (Automobile Journalists Association of Canada) presented its finalists in several Car of the Year categories. The winners chosen from those finalists were announced at the Toronto Auto Show, and Hyundai had the hot hand.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Korean manufacturer made off with two Canadian Car of the Year 2025 awards. The Hyundai Santa Fe was tipped for Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year, while the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is the new year’s Canadian Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year.

The Honda Civic was named Canadian Car of the Year, the BMW i4 Canadian Electric Car of the Year. The Civic won its second award in four years, though the first since 2022, the year the current generation showed up. The BMW i4 also won its second award.

The Hyundai Santa Fe | Photo: D.Boshouwers

For the Santa Fe, it's another accolade since the model’s 2024 redesign. AJAC’s panel of auto journalists praised “its interior ergonomics, multimedia system and refinement.”

The Ioniq 5 N follows in the footsteps of the regular version, which has already been recognized as Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year and Electric Vehicle of the Year. With 641 hp and a high level of performance on offer, it's understandable that it impressed several of the Association's 47 jury members.