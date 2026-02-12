Toronto, ON – After two years of being the bridesmaid, Kia’s EV9 finally played the bride this morning, as the Automotive Journalists’ Association of Canada (AJAC) announced its big winners for 2026 at the Toronto Auto Show (officially the Canadian International Auto Show, or CIAS). The Korean automaker’s three-row electric SUV took the award for Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year.

Other winners on this day included the Hyundai Palisade for Utility Vehicle of the Year, the Porsche Taycan for Electric Car of the Year, and perennial Canadian favourite the Honda Civic for Car of the Year.

The winners were chosen from among 12 finalists, announced last month the Montreal Auto Show. Here’s a little more about each of them:

Kia EV9 (Electric Utility Vehicle of the Year)

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Its victory comes as no surprise. Twice runner-up for this award, the EV9 remains one of the few all-electric SUVs to offer three spacious rows of seating at a price point significantly lower than luxury brands. Its 800-volt architecture, which enables ultra-fast charging, remains its trump card for Canadian families.

Hyundai Palisade (Utility Vehicle of the Year)

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Palisade continues to dominate thanks to its exceptional value for money. With an interior worthy of a luxury vehicle and ergonomics designed for family life, it stood out against fierce competition in the midsize SUV segment.

Porsche Taycan (Electric Car of the Year)

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Despite the arrival of new rivals, the Taycan retains its throne thanks to its unmatched driving performance and recent improvements in range. It proves that an electric car can be just as exciting to drive as a traditional internal combustion sports car.

Honda Civic (Car of the Year)

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Simply timeless, the Civic wins thanks to its versatility, proven reliability and, above all, the addition of the hybrid version. This new powertrain perfectly meets the current needs of Canadian motorists looking to reduce fuel consumption without switching to a fully electric vehicle.