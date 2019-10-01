It was expected, for a variety of reasons, that the next generation of the Hyundai Tucson would be presented this year for the 2021 model-year. Now a spokesperson for the Korean automaker has confirmed that no big changes are planned for next year’s vintage.

Indeed, Derek Joyce told Motor Authority that the 2021 Tucson will be largely identical to the current year's model. By the same token he also confirmed that the next edition of the SUV will arrive for the 2022 model-year, and that we can expect details of the new Tucson to be released later this year.

Last year, Hyundai announced a design change for the Tucson with the Vision T concept presented at the Los Angeles Auto Show. In December, camouflaged prototypes were being tested, which led many to believe that the new version was set to debut this summer. It's unclear why the debut of the new Tucson was delayed by the manufacturer. The pandemic as a factor can’t be ruled out.

When it does arrive, we should have quite few things to get excited about. In addition to the regular versions, there will likely be a new sportier variant, either from the N performance division or with the milder N-Line package. In the first case, output could reach 340 hp. A hybrid version could also be in the works, although the automaker is saying nothing about that for the moment.

In addition to inheriting a new fascia and new powertrains, the next-gen 2022 Hyundai Tucson should be a little bigger in order to offer more comfort and space for passengers, but also to set it apart from the brand’s smaller Kona.

