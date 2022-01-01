It's been quiet at Honda for a while, but things are about to get busy in the next few months. The company is launching the HR-V 2023 soon, and then a new CR-V will follow. And that's not counting the next Pilot, which is currently in testing.

As for the big gun of the lineup, as far as sales are concerned anyways, we just got a glimpse of the style the new CR-V will carry, as early images of it have just appeared online.

The images that are bouncing around the internet were discovered by Motor1 on the web page of the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. They clearly show the sixth-generation CR-V, the official reveal of which is imminent.

Unsurprisingly, it's a nice-looking model, but there's nothing really daring about its design. We recognize the brand's reworked signature, already seen with the Civic and with the new HR-V when it was presented. It's interesting to note that the new CR-V is a little longer than before, at 185.1 inches versus 182.1. The CR-V was already one of the roomiest in its class; that will certainly continue. That's because in some markets, the SUV is offered with a third row. Is there a surprise in store for us here? We'll have to wait and see.

Browse cars for sale available near you

We'll have to see about the platform, too, but speculation is that it's the same as the new Civic. The interior, unsurprisingly, will also carry over the signature design adopted with Canada's most popular car.

Mechanically, since this doesn't change often at Honda, we expect to find the same 1.5L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, which currently offers 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque. There could be a few more horses added here and there, but we shouldn't expect miracles.

What we do know is that the hybrid version will finally be offered in Canada - that news was confirmed earlier this year by Honda. That version, offered in the U.S. with the current CR-V, was not offered here, in part because it was not built in Ontario, along with the regular CR-V. This will be different with the new generation, as the hybrid variant will also be built in Ontario.