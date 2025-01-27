End of the Road for the Infiniti QX50 and QX55

This will surprise no one: 2025 will be the last year for Infiniti's QX50 and QX55 SUVs. Sales of both models have been on a steady slide downwards, so a decision had to be made – and this was the logical one.

Things just aren't going that well for Nissan's luxury brand. In 2025, the brand saw U.S. sales fall by 10.2 percent. The QX50 was the brand's second-best seller, with 10,722 units, but the current model, introduced in 2018 for 2019, is nearing the end of its life-cycle. A decision had to be made now whether to produce a new generation or not.

Dealers have been informed that production of both models will end in December 2025.

The Infiniti QX50 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The model range

These eliminations follow those of the Q50 sedan and Q60 coupe, both now models of the past. Meanwhile, a reworked QX60 SUV is expected, as is a sportier QX65 variant.

Automotive News reported that Infiniti head of product planning Ponz Pandikuthira described the changes as part of a plan to move Infiniti up the luxury product ladder.

The executive said he knows the company will lose some customers looking for more affordable luxury vehicles, but the plan is to sell models that bring in more revenue, which would allow the company to return to profitability.

The talks between Nissan and Honda will be one to watch. Could Infiniti products potentially benefit from the work being done at Acura, if only to offer a more diversified range?

In any future scenario, changes are inevitable for an automaker that has struggled for some time now to maintain its position on the market.