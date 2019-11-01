Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Infiniti Recalling 2021 Q50 and Q60 Over Stalling Issue

Nissan's luxury brand Infiniti us having to recall its Q50 sedan as well as the Q60 coupe variant due to a problem with the engine management software.

Specifically, the problem involves the engine control module (ECM), which may contain a programming error on some vehicles. After rapid acceleration, the ECM may reduce the fuel supply too much, causing the engine to run low on power or simply stall.

A total of 12,943 models are affected by the problem; in Canada, 913 units are being recalled.

Infiniti will begin its campaign on May 25. Owners will be informed and invited to bring their car to the shop so that specialists can reprogram the software. The correction will be done free of charge.

2021 Infiniti Q60
Photo: Infiniti
