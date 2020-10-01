Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
The Corvette Was the Fastest-Selling New Car Last Month

The Chevrolet Corvette isn't just fast on the road; it's also the new model that spends the least amount of time in the dealer's lot before finding a buyer.

At least that's the conclusion reached by iSeeCars, which analyzed sales of 1.2 million new and used vehicles in February 2021. The numbers showed that the Corvette was the fastest-selling new model in the U.S. (the trend is often the same in Canada). It was also the fastest-selling model in January 2021.

Specifically, new Corvettes averaged 13.1 days on dealer lots. For comparison, the average for all new vehicles sold in February 2021 was 48.9 days.

In addition, Corvette buyers are not shy about equipping their models with options. According to iSeeCars data, the average new Corvette sold in February cost $86,581 USD, some $25,000 more than the base configuration.

"The new mid-engine Corvette is the best-selling new car for the second month in a row," said Karl Brauer, iSeeCars analyst. "The C8 was already in short supply due to previous production delays and interruptions, and production was interrupted again for the first two weeks of February due to a parts supply issue. "

The iSeeCars used car sales analysis covers vehicles from the 2016-2020 model years. The Corvette ranked fifth on this list for the month of February. This model averaged 29.7 days in showrooms and had an average price of $67,333. Overall, the average used vehicle needed 42 days to sell during the month.

Supplier issues have caused significant problems for Corvette production. In February, this situation forced the Bowling Green, Kentucky, plant to suspend operations. It was initially supposed to last a week, but it went on for seven more days. Then the factory had to close again from March 1 to 5.

