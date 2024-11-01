Jaguar to Stop Selling New Cars in the UK

Jaguar, the iconic British brand, has taken a bold decision: it will stop selling its new cars in its own territory, the United Kingdom, at the end of this month. The decision is part of a major transformation to reposition Jaguar as a 100% electric luxury brand from 2025.

Jaguar Land Rover's (JLR) global 'Reimagine s’ strategy, announced almost four years ago, aims to make Jaguar a leader in electric luxury. The brand is ending sales of its internal combustion models in the UK, even though its new electric vehicles are not yet available. This decision, which may seem frustrating to some, is part of a long-term strategic vision and marks Jaguar's commitment to a greener and more upmarket future.

End of Current Models: A Step Towards Electrification

The brand's flagship models such as the E-Pace, XE, XF and F-Type have already disappeared from the UK market, and now the F-Pace has joined them. In a statement to Autocar, JLR confirms: "Sales of new Jaguar vehicles in the UK will cease from November 2024. We have ceased sales of the current generation of Jaguar vehicles.

However, these models are still available for international markets, although production will soon cease. UK customers will continue to have the option of certified pre-owned vehicles.

Jaguar F-Type 2024 | Photo: K.Soltani

Jaguar: strategic repositioning towards ultra-premium luxury

Owned by Tata Motors since 2008, Jaguar plans to move upmarket to rival Bentley and Aston Martin, abandoning direct competition with BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi. The first electric vehicle of the new Jaguar era could be positioned as a rival to the Porsche Taycan, while a rival off-road version of the Bentley Bentayga is expected in 2026.

These models will be based on the new Jaguar Electrified Architecture, which will also underpin a large saloon due later in the decade.

A future GT concept and electric ambitions for 2025

A four-door luxury concept car with a starting price of more than £100,000 (about $130,000) is due to be unveiled in the US later this year. Jaguar CEO Rawdon Glover recently admitted that the transition to an all-electric brand has been "extremely frustrating". However, Jaguar sees the change as an opportunity to sell fewer, higher-margin cars, thereby cementing its image in the luxury world.

Jaguar is looking resolutely to the future with a bold vision that pushes the boundaries of innovation and design. The brand aims to appeal to electric and luxury car enthusiasts with a new generation of vehicles at the forefront of technology.

With information from Motor 1