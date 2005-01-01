Jeep Confirms Three New Electric Models by 2025

Jeep invited us to a small virtual roundtable yesterday afternoon to share their electrification goals for the next few years. We were given the plans and identity of a model destined for Europe, as well as two products that will arrive here in 2024.

Basically, the brand known for its utility vehicles and their off-road prowess wants 50% of its sales to be all-electric in North America by 2030. On the Old Continent, that proportion will be 100%.

To get there, of course, it's going to take new models. Let's look at the new models the brand has announced.

Jeep Avenger

Let's start our little tour with the model we'll never see in North America, the Jeep Avenger. Yes, the name was borrowed from Dodge, which last used it to identify a sedan some 15 years ago.

The model, whose design was the responsibility of Jeep's Turin studios, under the supervision of Ralph Gilles, the head of design. We won't dwell on the latter, as it's not for us, but it's important to know why, and Jeep has answered this question. Basically, there just isn't enough demand for this size of vehicle in North America (read the US). And to put it in perspective, let's mention that the Jeep Avenger is just a bit smaller than the Jeep Renegade.

Jeep Wagoneer S

Where it concerns us is with the two models that follow. First, the Wagoneer S, a new model with a fresh, signature design that respects Jeep's DNA, but also shows us one of the directions the company will take with the styling of its electric models. Look at the photos, they're worth a few seconds of your time, especially with regards to the design of the rear end of this electric Wagoneer.

We didn't get all the details on the hardware that this model would be taking advantage of, but we were simply promised 600 horsepower, as well as a range of 600 kilometers.

The model will be shown next year and will be available for order in early 2023. It will be produced in North America but will also be sold elsewhere on the planet.

Photo: Jeep Jeep Recon, doors open

Jeep Recon



The most intriguing model that was unveiled was the Recon. With a design strongly inspired by the Wrangler, it presents itself as its alter ego. Its styling is sweet and as you can see from the pictures, the customization will be similar to what you can achieve with the Wrangler, especially with the removal of the doors and roof.

Christian Meunier, Jeep's CEO, may have had the best way to describe this new model, essentially explaining that the model will allow you to enjoy nature and the great outdoors in complete silence.

As for the model, details will come, but we already know that it will be equipped with off-road tires, skid plates, locking differentials, towing hooks and a terrain management system.

This product will arrive no later than 2024. And, no, it's not here to replace the Wrangler, Christian Meunier was clear on that. "The king is the Wrangler and it's going to stay that way; it needs to be that way."

And get ready to see 4xe badges everywhere with the company's models. We've been told repeatedly that 4xe is the new 4x4.

Interestingly, the brand’s big boss also shared some numbers about the manufacturer's growth, and they are impressive to say the least. In 2009, Jeep sold 300,000 vehicles worldwide, with 90% of them in North America. Today, projections are for 1.2 to 1.5 million models worldwide, with North America's share rising to 60%.

Finally, you'll understand that with all these announcements, we'll have the opportunity to come back often to Jeep's new products over the next few months. The company wants to become the benchmark for electric SUVs, and it's taking steps to make that happen.

The future looks interesting for the American brand.