Could the Jeep Avenger come to North America?

In the summer of 2021, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jeep held an online presentation to introduce three future electric SUVs, the Wagoneer S, Avenger and Recon.

The first has arrived and the second is on its way. But the third, we were told, was intended just for the European market. The reason? Its format, smaller than that of the Jeep Renegade, as per Christian Meunier, at that time the brand's head of sales in the U.S.

Things have changed since then, so much so that Jeep's strategy could be rethought. New North American Jeep boss Bob Broderdorf is tasked with reviving a brand that saw its sales decline by 9 percent last year, in a growth industry. His chief task is to revise and renew the range, including with more affordable models. Jeep recently acknowledged having overpriced some of its products.

The Jeep Avenger (Europe), rear | Photo: Jeep

In this new context, the Avenger starts to look like a more interesting option for North America. It would become the most affordable Jeep in the lineup here.

“I think the Avenger is an incredibly interesting product. It’s the kind of vehicle that could fit the growing demand for smaller, efficient SUVs, but there’s a lot to figure out first,” Broderdorf recently told MotorTrend magazine.

This is a long way from a done deal, in other words. If it doesn’t make financial sense, it won’t happen. Said Broderdorf, “I have to run the business case to see if it can be done,” he explained. “Can I sell it? What would it cost? Can I get it here in a way that makes sense for our customers?”

There are technical challenges as well. The Avenger is built on the Common Modular Platform (CMP), a design adapted to European markets and never intended for North America. “Modifying it to meet our regulations would be a significant investment,” said Broderdorf.

Where the vehicle is assembled is yet another complication. The Avenger is built in Poland in the same plant that produces the Europe-only Alfa Romeo Junior and Fiat 600. Broderdorf acknowledged that the logistics would be “even more difficult.”

The Jeep Avenger (Europe), front | Photo: Jeep

The Jeep Avenger (Europe), three-quarters front | Photo: Jeep

The Avenger subcompact SUV could also find itself competing internally with the $25,000 USD EV Jeep wants to offer under the Renegade name. A North American Avenger would have to serve as a complement to that future model and not compete with it.

The Avenger was originally presented back in 2021 as an all-electric model, but it is now offered elsewhere with three mechanical powertrain choices: gas-only, hybrid and electric.

In the short term, while Jeep is definitely considering possibilities, it’s no certainty the Avenger will make it here any time soon. The brand is currently focusing on the next generation of its Compass and Cherokee models, in addition to that electric Renegade.

One thing is certain: the Jeep product family will change over the coming months and years. The status quo is no longer viable.