Auto123 gets out its crystal ball and presents the 30 most notable models that will hit the market in 2024-2025. Today, 10 EVs!
See also: Top 30 Vehicle Models Expected in 2024-2025: The Cars
See also: Top 30 Vehicle Models Expected in 2024-2025: The SUVs and Pickups
A look into the future of the world of battery-electric vehicles (EVs) shows that even through 2025 and 2026, it is the luxury manufacturers that are likely to continue to offer the biggest variety. That said, we are starting to see some nice trickle-down into more affordable vehicle segments. Here’s our list of the most interesting models coming to us over the coming months.
2026 BMW iX3
The gas-powered BMW X3 continues to be a big seller for the brand from Bavaria. Given that compact crossovers are arguably the leading segment for EVs, it stands to reason that BMW would use it to springboard the next generation of its EVs, but also their Neue Klasse lineup as a whole.
There is already an electric X3 in other markets, but it rides on the current platform., The Neue Klasse offering adds completely new styling wrapped around the company’s all-new EV platform.
No range figures have yet been announced, but the new platform’s 800V architecture and higher density batteries could very well take it to the 500-km range.
When is the BMW iX3 coming?
Right now, production of the iX3 is expected to begin in 2025, so there’s still a bit of wait in store for those wanting the EV.
See: 2026 BMW iX3 and i3 Will Be the Next Phase of BMW's Electric Shift