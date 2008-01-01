Jeep Canada Announces Pricing for the 2022 Compass

The 2022 Jeep Compass was first introduced in Europe earlier this year, but the North American model made its debut this week at the Chicago Auto Show. Today, Jeep’s Canadian division announced pricing for the revised model, which comes in five flavours and gets a starting price of $28,695 CAD. At the top end, the Limited variant is priced at $39,095.

Here are the details revealed at the model’s presentation in the Windy City this week:

The new Compass will be available in five different configurations: Sport, North, Altitude, Limited and Trailhawk, the last of those being the one you want if you plan to venture off the beaten path. Do the math and you learn the range includes three fewer versions than last year, although that’s counting the one-off 80th anniversary edition offered only in 2020.

Under the hood, nothing changes, with the 2.4L, 4-cylinder engine producing 177 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque back for the 2022 edition. With the exception of the Sport version, which has a 6-speed automatic transmission, all other Compass variants are served by a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Off-road capabilities remain unchanged with Selec-Terrain and Jeep Active Drive modes on duty. The Trailhawk version benefits from additional settings, including a rock mode with the Terrain Management System, as well as a slower 20:1 axle ratio in low range thanks to the Active Drive Low system.

Updates to the model include a semi-autonomous driving system that will be available with the Limited and Trailhawk variants. Those editions also come standard with automatic braking and pedestrian detection.

A new traffic sign recognition system identifies and displays traffic signs, while North, Altitude, Limited and Trailhawk models all have parallel and perpendicular parking assistance.

The interior environment of the next Compass has been updated and upgraded, especially in the centre console where there’s a larger screen as well new, thinner air vents and more storage.

On that screen, the multimedia system features a new Uconnect 5 version five times faster than the previous generation, according to Jeep. Having tried the new system on other vehicles, we noted that the operations are much smoother and the transitions between them are quicker.

Full pricing

As mentioned, the offer starts at $28,695 for the front-wheel drive Sport model. The Sport 4x4 version starts at $31,195. Then, the North variant come in at $34,095, while prices are $37,595 for the Altitude variant, $38,195 for the Trailhawk and $39,095 for the Limited.

The 2022 Jeep Compass is expected to arrive at Canadian dealerships this fall.

