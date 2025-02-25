Next Jeep Compass could be delayed as tarifs loom

In principle, the next-generation Jeep Compass was due in 2026. That’s in principle, because Stellantis is reportedly reviewing its strategy with the model, and that has led to refitting work being suspended at the Brampton, Ontario assembly plant. Work was being carried out there to be able to produce the SUV from early next year.

A Stellantis spokesman told Automotive News that Jeep is reassessing its initial strategy to offer the new model first in electric form, before the arrival of gasoline-powered versions later on.

Production of the new Compass is due to start this year in Melfi, Italy, but the spokesman did not confirm whether production for other markets would be affected. Nor did he say how long the pause at Brampton would last, or what consequences it would have, such as delaying the Compass launch in North America.

We're also guessing that the issue of threatened tariffs on importing models into the U.S. means that Jeep waiting to see what happens before making a final decision.

Automotive News quotes a source to the effect that a decision on the model's future is expected in March, and that delays of eight months to a year are being considered. The relevance of offering the electric version in North America at all is also being studied. As you can guess, the decision is closely linked to the new policies of the Trump administration.

The Brampton plant previously handled production of the Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger. It is now preparing to build models based on Stellantis' STLA Medium platform, starting with the new Compass. This platform is designed for electric vehicles in the compact and mid-size segments, but also supports gasoline and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Stellantis is on the move, and since the departure of its head honcho, Carlos Tavares, many brands are reviewing their strategy to bring it more into line with market realities.