Another week, another image unveiling yet another little corner of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept. The latest two images posted by FCA should be the last, since later this week is scheduled the reveal of the concept that marks the return of the nameplate, planned commercially for 2021.

To be clear, this is a concept we’re going to meet this week, though according to everything we've seen, it should give us a very good idea of the production version. The vehicle, which will offer three rows of seats and likely impressive off-road capabilities, marks the return of an iconic name for the brand.

As for the latest two new images shared by Jeep, the first shows a bird's eye view of the SUV, revealing a huge glass roof with a unique map overlay. After a closer look, it appears to be a map of Detroit, or at least an etched-on-ice version of it. Some landmarks, such as Belle Isle and Grand Circus Park, are visible in the image. Thanks to our American colleagues from the Motor1 site for this hawkeyed observation.

Photo: Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept, part of central console

The second image shows another unique design element of the interior: the climate control vents. Front this first glance, we’d say they look pretty impressive. There’s also a silhouette of the Grand Wagoneer engraved on one surface with the words "EST. 1963" in honor of the first Jeep Grand Wagoneer.

A total of six images have now been teased to give consumers an idea of the model – and of course, to whip up interest as much as possible. We'll know more next week.

Photo: Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept, badging

Photo: Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept, front grille

Photo: Jeep Jeep Grand Wagoneer concept, lower front grille