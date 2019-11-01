Jeep is recalling around 33,000 Wrangler and Gladiator models to address a potential clutch problem in vehicles with a manual gearbox.

The affected vehicles are 2018-2020 Wrangler and 2020 Gladiator models equipped with a manual transmission. Take note, however, that the recall does not concern all versions with mechanical gearboxes. Jeep specifies it is recalling specifically models built between August 23, 2017 and February 13, 2020.

In all, 29,818 Wranglers and 3,419 Gladiators are affected.

A report published by the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the U.S. equivalent of Transport Canada, indicates that the clutch pressure plate could overheat due to friction, which could cause it to break. If this happens, it could in turn crack or break the transmission housing. Heated "debris" could then come into contact with ignition sources and cause a fire. The fractured pressure plate could also cause a loss of power or handling, according to the NHTSA’s report.

The organization also said drivers may notice a burning smell or "excessive or abnormal" clutch-pedal travel, which could be a sign that the clutch is about to fail.

There have been no reported accidents or minor injuries related to this problem, according to the NHTSA report. FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles) will begin notifying owners of the recall on April 22. In the meantime, owners can check the NHTSA recall website (and Transport Canada's website when it is updated) to see if their vehicle is included in the campaign.

