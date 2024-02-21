Jeep Recalls 200,000 Wrangler 4xe and Grand Cherokee 4xe

Jeep is recalling 200,000 plug-in hybrid models, identifiable by the 4xe label within the brand. This recall affects two products: the Wrangler 4xe and the Grand Cherokee 4xe.

The vehicles being recalled have a software issue that disables the windshield defroster.

Specifically, 139,318 Wrangler models (2021 to 2024) are being recalled. They were built between September 2, 2020, and August 24, 2023. As for the Grand Cherokee (2022 to 2024), there are 59,825 units, assembled between July 23, 2021, and December 5, 2023.

This brings the total to 199,143 vehicles. According to Jeep, the problem affects all recalled models. The issue lies in the hybrid control processor, which was improperly programmed at the factory. This is why it can disable the windshield defroster.

2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4XE Photo: D.Boshouwers

The glitch was noticed in June 2023, but it wasn't until January 2024 that the root cause was identified. Models manufactured after the aforementioned dates were produced with an updated version of the software and are therefore not subject to the recall.

Driving in winter, especially in Canada, with a windshield that cannot be defrosted or may fog up while on the road, poses a real danger.

Fortunately, the fix for the problem is straightforward. Jeep will ask owners to visit a dealership so that the hybrid control processor's software can be updated.

Dealers have been informed of the procedure this month, while owners will receive a notice in April.

In Canada, some may have already had their vehicle repaired, as the defroster is essential in winter. If so, a reimbursement can be requested from the company, with proof of payment, of course.