Jeep Previews Concepts Coming to 56th Moab Easter Safari

Every year, the Moab Easter Jeep Safari is as much party as event, an occasion for the automaker that gave the world the Wrangler to unveil a host of cool concepts. This year will be no exception as a new slew of models will be unveiled.

The event takes place from April 9 to 17 in Moab, Utah. In anticipation of the event, Jeep has shared two images previewing what to expect there.

One of the concepts will be a plug-in hybrid model with the 4xe suffix. And one of the two sketches shared by the manufacturer shows us a close-up of a Grand Cherokee model. We can therefore deduce that one concept will be based on the 4xe version of that SUV, a variant expected to hit dealerships this spring.

The Grand Cherokee 4xe will be powered by a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine and two electric motors. The powertrain also includes an 8-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive system similar to the other versions of the model, and it’s been conceived to preserve the model's towing capabilities, one of its calling cards. Jeep estimates it at 6,000 lb. As for all-electric range, it’s estimated at 26 miles, or 42 km.

Image d'un concept basé sur le Jeep Gladiator
Photo: Jeep
Image d'un concept basé sur le Jeep Gladiator

Jeep has said it plans to offer an electrified variant of each of its models by 2025. The automaker even showed an electric Wrangler concept last year in Moab. It is adding charging stations there and at other nearby off-road sites to pave the way for future all-electric or plug-in hybrid off-road models.

As for the second image shared by Jeep, it shows us the silhouette of a pickup truck. Again, by simple deduction, we can anticipate a concept based on the Gladiator.

There will be more, of course. We've often seen up to seven studies showcased at the event. 

